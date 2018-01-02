Catholic World News
Pope reflects on the ‘fullness of time’ as he leads Vespers and Te Deum on New Year’s Eve
January 02, 2018
» Continue to this story on Vatican News
CWN Editor's Note: The 12/31 Vespers and Te Deum (video, booklet) took place in St. Peter’s Basilica.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!