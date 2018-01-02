Catholic World News

Catholics and Protestants slam Macron’s ‘Kafkaesque’ migrant measures

January 02, 2018

» Continue to this story on La Croix

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic condemnation of the French president’s “unprecedented renunciation” of French “humanist values and traditions” came from Secours Catholique (Caritas France), the Church in France’s relief and development agency.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.