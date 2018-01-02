Catholic World News
Catholics and Protestants slam Macron’s ‘Kafkaesque’ migrant measures
January 02, 2018
» Continue to this story on La Croix
CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic condemnation of the French president’s “unprecedented renunciation” of French “humanist values and traditions” came from Secours Catholique (Caritas France), the Church in France’s relief and development agency.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!