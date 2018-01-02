Catholic World News

January 02, 2018

» Continue to this story on Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa celebrated Mass amid rising tensions: 3 rockets were fired from Gaza into Israel, leading to a retaliatory strike. 56 people were injured in clashes in Gaza and the West Bank, and a Palestinian official called on Arab leaders to boycott countries that move their embassies to Jerusalem.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!