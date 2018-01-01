Catholic World News

Nuncio praises Italy’s openness to refugees

January 01, 2018

The Holy See’s new representative in Italy recently presented his credentials to President Sergio Mattarella.

Archbishop Emil Paul Tscherrig, 71, previously served as apostolic nuncio in Burundi (1996-2000), in 12 Caribbean nations (2000-04), in South Korea and Mongolia (2004-08), in five Scandinavian nations (2008-12), and in Argentina (2012-17).

President Mattarella told the prelate that he is in harmony with the Pope on the issues of immigration, refugees, poverty, unemployment, and human trafficking. Archbishop Tscherrig (in the words of a Vatican newspaper summary) paid tribute to the “great generosity manifested by Italy in the reception of the refugees, an expression of the profound humanitarian and Christian tradition of the nation.”

