Albanian bishop pleads for priests, religious to come as missionaries

January 01, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Gjergj Meta, 41, was ordained bishop of the impoverished rural Diocese of Rrëshen in formerly Communist Albania. The bishop and his 5 priests minister to Catholics in 40 parish churches and chapels.

