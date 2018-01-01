Catholic World News

CWN closed for feast of Mary, Mother of God

January 01, 2018

The editorial offices of Catholic World News are closed on Monday, January 1, 2018, as we celebrate the feast of Mary, Mother of God.

Barring unexpected developments, no news headlines will be posted on the CWN site today. Regular headline coverage will resume on Tuesday, January 2.

Happy New Year!

