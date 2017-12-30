Catholic World News

Resignations and appointments (12/29)

December 30, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis accepted the resignation of an archbishop in Morocco for reasons of age and appointed a successor. The Pontiff also appointed three Spanish auxiliary bishops.

