Catholic World News
About 39,000 people killed In Syria in 2017, monitor group says
December 30, 2017
» Continue to this story on Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty
CWN Editor's Note: L’Osservatore Romano (12/30 Italian ed.) devoted front-page coverage to this story. Over 10,000 of those killed were civilians.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!