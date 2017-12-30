Catholic World News

About 39,000 people killed In Syria in 2017, monitor group says

December 30, 2017

» Continue to this story on Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty

CWN Editor's Note: L’Osservatore Romano (12/30 Italian ed.) devoted front-page coverage to this story. Over 10,000 of those killed were civilians.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).
