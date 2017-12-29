Catholic World News
Pope tells theologians: be faithful to Vatican II
December 29, 2017
Speaking on December 29 to members of the Italian Theological Association, Pope Francis called for "creative fidelity" to the teachings of the Church. He applauded the group's commitment to the teachings of Vatican II, saying, "The Church must always refer to that event, which began a 'new stage of evangelization.'"
