Judge rejects bankruptcy plans for Minnesota archdiocese
December 29, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: A federal judge in Minnesota has rejected plans to settle the bankruptcy case of the Archdiocese of St. Paul-Minneapolis. Judge Robert Kressel said that both the archdiocese and abuse victims would have to “put aside their desire to win” in order to reach an acceptable solution.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
