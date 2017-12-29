Catholic World News

Judge rejects bankruptcy plans for Minnesota archdiocese

December 29, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: A federal judge in Minnesota has rejected plans to settle the bankruptcy case of the Archdiocese of St. Paul-Minneapolis. Judge Robert Kressel said that both the archdiocese and abuse victims would have to “put aside their desire to win” in order to reach an acceptable solution.

