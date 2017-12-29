Catholic World News
Feast of Immaculate Conception becomes legal holiday in Philippines
December 29, 2017
» Continue to this story on CNN
CWN Editor's Note: President Rodrigo Duterte, who has clashed with the hierarchy over the extrajudicial killings of suspected drug dealers, signed the measure into law on 12/28.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!