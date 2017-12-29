Catholic World News

Feast of Immaculate Conception becomes legal holiday in Philippines

December 29, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: President Rodrigo Duterte, who has clashed with the hierarchy over the extrajudicial killings of suspected drug dealers, signed the measure into law on 12/28.

