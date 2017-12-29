Catholic World News
For 1st time in 50 years, Myanmar’s Christians celebrate Christmas publicly
December 29, 2017
» Continue to this story on Fides
CWN Editor's Note: The nation of 55 million, which Pope Francis visited last month, is 88% Buddhist, 6% Christian, and 4% Muslim.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
