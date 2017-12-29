Catholic World News

Syriac Catholic patriarch issues Christmas message, calls for end of sanctions

December 29, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: The US and EU have imposed sanctions on the Assad regime. The patriarch described sanctions as akin to “crimes against humanity because they target the most vulnerable segments of a nation. Poor and defenseless people are the ones who pay the price.”

