Syriac Catholic patriarch issues Christmas message, calls for end of sanctions
December 29, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: The US and EU have imposed sanctions on the Assad regime. The patriarch described sanctions as akin to “crimes against humanity because they target the most vulnerable segments of a nation. Poor and defenseless people are the ones who pay the price.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
