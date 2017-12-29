Catholic World News
Evangelical Christians ‘uncritical’ in support for Trump, UK Anglican bishop says
December 29, 2017
» Continue to this story on The Guardian
CWN Editor's Note: The prelate, Rt. Rev. Paul Bayes of Liverpool, said in 2016 that Anglicans should be more accepting of homosexual relationships.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
