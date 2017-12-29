Catholic World News
Italian prime minister mourns failure to pass new citizenship law backed by bishops
December 29, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: “The question of whether some 800,000 minors who were born in Italy to foreign parents, or who arrived at a young age, could be declared citizens under certain conditions, became the most divisive pre-election issue,” Reuters reported. The Italian bishops favored granting them citizenship.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
