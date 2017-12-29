Catholic World News

Italian prime minister mourns failure to pass new citizenship law backed by bishops

December 29, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: “The question of whether some 800,000 minors who were born in Italy to foreign parents, or who arrived at a young age, could be declared citizens under certain conditions, became the most divisive pre-election issue,” Reuters reported. The Italian bishops favored granting them citizenship.

