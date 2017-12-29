Catholic World News
US promises to help Nigeria exterminate Boko Haram
December 29, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: The Nigerian economy is accompanying text”> slowly recovering as the strength of the militant jihadist Boko Haram wanes.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
