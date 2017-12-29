Catholic World News

New US airstrike in Somalia kills 13 al-Shabaab members

December 29, 2017

» Continue to this story on ABC News

CWN Editor's Note: Al-Shabaab is a jihadist group active in Somalia and Yemen. The US airstrike comes as Somalia takes control of its airspace for the first time since 1992.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.