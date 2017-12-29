Catholic World News

Ukraine and pro-Russian rebels swap prisoners before New Year

December 29, 2017

» Continue to this story on Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: Since 2014, the War in Donbass has pitted the Ukrainian government against pro-Russian separatists. Over 1.4 million Ukrainians have been internally displaced, and over 900,000 have left the country. L’Osservatore Romano (12/29 Italian ed.) devoted front-page coverage to this story.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.