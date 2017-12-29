Catholic World News

Children under attack at shocking scale in conflicts around the world

December 29, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: “Rape, forced marriage, abduction and enslavement have become standard tactics in conflicts from Iraq, Syria and Yemen, to Nigeria, South Sudan and Myanmar,” states the overview of children’s suffering in conflict zones. L’Osservatore Romano (12/29 Italian ed.) devoted its most prominent front-page coverage to this story.

