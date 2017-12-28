Catholic World News

Egypt’s Copts caution against US interference

December 28, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Some Coptic leaders in Egypt have expressed concerns about a US Congress resolution decrying attacks on Egyptian Christians. The Copts voiced fears that the resolution could be seen as American interference in Egyptian affairs.

