Catholic World News

Benedict XVI praises Cardinal Müller for continuing service to the Church

December 28, 2017

» Continue to this story on Katholisch (German)

CWN Editor's Note: Pope-emeritus Benedict XVI praised Cardinal Gerhard Müller, the former prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, in a letter written for a publication marking the German cardinal’s 70th birthday.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.