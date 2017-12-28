Catholic World News

23 Catholic missionaries killed in 2017

December 28, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: As the year nears a close, the Fides news service has compiled a list of 23 Catholic mission workers who were killed in 2017. In most cases their deaths were attributed to attempted robbery. The Americas—treated by the Vatican as a single continent—saw the highest toll, with 11 mission workers killed during the year.

