Prince Charles laments persecution of Christians

December 28, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: “As Christians we remember of course how our Lord called upon us to love our enemies and to pray for those who persecute, but for those confronted with such hatred and oppression I can only begin to imagine how incredibly hard it must be to follow Christ’s example,” Prince Charles said in a recent talk.

