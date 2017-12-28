Catholic World News
Abortion activists who disrupted Mass in Spain are sentenced to year in prison
December 28, 2017
» Continue to this story on LifeNews.com
CWN Editor's Note: Click here for CWN coverage of the 2014 incident.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!