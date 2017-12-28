Catholic World News
Nigerian Catholic leaders call for end of special police units, action on kidnappings
December 28, 2017
» Continue to this story on Crux
CWN Editor's Note: The special police units have been accused of committing torture and murder.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
