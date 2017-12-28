Catholic World News
EU bishops’ commission weighs in on antibiotic resistance
December 28, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: COMECE (the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the EU) has “urged the EU institutions to monitor the highly industrialized agriculture sector, where a high number of animals on limited space inveigle farmers to use antibiotics as prophylactic treatment to avoid animal diseases due to stress and overpopulation.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
