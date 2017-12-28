Catholic World News

EU bishops’ commission weighs in on antibiotic resistance

December 28, 2017

» Continue to this story on COMECE

CWN Editor's Note: COMECE (the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the EU) has “urged the EU institutions to monitor the highly industrialized agriculture sector, where a high number of animals on limited space inveigle farmers to use antibiotics as prophylactic treatment to avoid animal diseases due to stress and overpopulation.”

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.