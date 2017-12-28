Catholic World News
‘Mission is the thermometer of the Church,’ says Pontifical Mission Societies’ new president
December 28, 2017
» Continue to this story on Fides
CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Giovanni Pietro Dal Toso, 53, was formerly the secretary of the Pontifical Council Cor Unum.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
