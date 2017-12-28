Catholic World News
Oklahoma’s only Catholic university closes doors
December 28, 2017
» Continue to this story on Tulsa World
CWN Editor's Note: St. Gregory’s University, a Benedictine college, was founded in 1875.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!