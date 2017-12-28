Catholic World News
Catholic hospital in Bethlehem is regional leader in maternity care
December 28, 2017
» Continue to this story on Catholic World Report
CWN Editor's Note: Holy Family Hospital is a work of the Knights of Malta.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
