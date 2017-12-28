Catholic World News

Child who survived terrorist attack meets with Pope

December 28, 2017

An 11-year-old girl who was injured in the jihadist terrorist attack in Barcelona in August met with Pope Francis at his December 27 general audience.

The girl, Martina, was walking with her Italian parents to the Basilica of Sagrada Familia when she was injured in the attack.

The Vatican newspaper reported that the girl found it difficult to leave her home to come to Rome, because of the crowds and security, but that she wanted to present a gift to the Pope. “Thank God I’m alive,” she told him.

The Pope also met with children from a pediatric hospital in Padua, with a Catholic journalist who adopted two older children, and with circus performers (photographs).

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!