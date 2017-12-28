Catholic World News

Leading Italian bishop highlights plight of unemployed, poor

December 28, 2017

In his Christmas homily, the president of the Italian Episcopal Conference said that as there was no room in the inn for the Holy Family, there is no room in the inn of the workplace for the young today.

Italy has a 35% youth unemployment rate.

Nor, said Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti of Perugia, is there a room in the inn of politics, “which risks falling back on itself, rather than serving the common good.”

“There is no place for Him where the economic destinies of the world are wagered,” he added. “There is little place for Christ in the world, and there is little room for the poor. There is no place for the Lord in many houses, because for many God is an inconvenient tenant.”

The 72-year-old cardinal then asked, “Where is Jesus born in 2017?” Christ is born, the prelate answered, “among the poor and the marginalized of our time”—the sick, the abandoned elderly, the addicted, the unemployed, the refugees.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!