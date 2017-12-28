Catholic World News

Church in Italy aids Iranian earthquake victims

December 28, 2017

With the permission of the Iranian government, a team from Caritas Italiana—the relief and development agency of the Church in Italy—has visited the site of the deadliest earthquake of the year.

The November 12 earthquake killed 579 and injured nearly 8,000. Some 15,000 homes were severely damaged or destroyed.

Caritas Italiana, working with Caritas Iran, plans to contribute toward the reconstruction of schools and bathroom facilities.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!