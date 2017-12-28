Catholic World News

Patriarch celebrates 1st Mass in Mosul since 2014

December 28, 2017

» Continue to this story on Chaldean Patriarchate of Babylon

CWN Editor's Note: In June 2014, ISIS conquered Mosul, one of Iraq’s largest cities. The Iraqi government retook the city in July 2017. Click here for more information about the Chaldean Catholic Church, one of the Eastern Catholic churches in full communion with the Holy See.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.