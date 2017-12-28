Catholic World News
Russia, US discuss need for urgent North Korea negotiations
December 28, 2017
» Continue to this story on AFP
CWN Editor's Note: L’Osservatore Romano (12/27-12/28 Italian ed.) devoted front-page coverage to this story.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!