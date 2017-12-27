Catholic World News

Report: 5,000 Muslims attack, desecrate church in Egypt

December 27, 2017

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: “About 5,000 people came out of the village mosque to encircle the village’s only church,” according to the report. They were “furious because a bell tower was being planned.”

