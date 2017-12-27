Catholic World News
Federal agents found fetuses in body broker’s warehouse
December 27, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: “The actions depicted in these photos are an insult to human dignity,” said Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-VA), chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
