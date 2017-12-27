Catholic World News
Iranian Christian convert discusses Christmas in prison
December 27, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: Conversion from Islam to Christianity is illegal in Iran. The nation of 82 million is over 99% Muslim.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
