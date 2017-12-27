Catholic World News
England’s Court of Appeal rejects religious objections to transgender parent’s contact with children
December 27, 2017
» Continue to this story on Religion Clause
CWN Editor's Note: England’s 2nd-highest court exhorted leaders of an Orthodox Jewish community “to help the community to adopt a more flexible attitude to their beliefs.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
