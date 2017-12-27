Catholic World News
North Dakota county described as most Catholic place in US
December 27, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: According to the article, there are 19 counties in the US that are at least 2/3 Catholic, with the highest percentage in Rolette County, North Dakota. However, the existence of several Protestant churches in the county seat raises questions about the data.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
