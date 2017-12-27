Catholic World News

North Dakota county described as most Catholic place in US

December 27, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: According to the article, there are 19 counties in the US that are at least 2/3 Catholic, with the highest percentage in Rolette County, North Dakota. However, the existence of several Protestant churches in the county seat raises questions about the data.

