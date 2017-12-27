Catholic World News
German Catholics commemorate St. Stephen’s Day with prayer for persecuted Nigerian Christians
December 27, 2017
» Continue to this story on Servizio Informazione Religiosa
CWN Editor's Note: St. Stephen is the first Christian martyr.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!