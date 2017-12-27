Catholic World News

Prayer vigils held all over Pakistan in memory of victims of recent church attack

December 27, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Eleven people were killed in a recent suicide-bombing attack on a church in Quetta, a city of 1 million.

