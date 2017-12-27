Catholic World News

HHS mandate: judge temporarily blocks Trump administration’s protection of conscience rights

December 27, 2017

Denver Post

CWN Editor's Note: In October, the Trump administration announced that employers with religious or moral objections to paying for contraceptive and abortifacient coverage would no longer be required to do so.

