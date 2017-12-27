Catholic World News
HHS mandate: judge temporarily blocks Trump administration’s protection of conscience rights
December 27, 2017
» Continue to this story on Denver Post
CWN Editor's Note: In October, the Trump administration announced that employers with religious or moral objections to paying for contraceptive and abortifacient coverage would no longer be required to do so.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
