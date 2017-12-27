Catholic World News

Holy Land Custos reflects on challenges, emphasizes importance of prayer

December 27, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: The Custos of the Holy Land is the Franciscan superior in the Middle East and is responsible for over 70 shrines. Father Francesco Patton has served as Custos since 2016.

