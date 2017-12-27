Catholic World News

Vatican Secretary of State affirms Church’s opposition to drugs

December 27, 2017

For the third consecutive year, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, visited an apostolate in Rome devoted to assisting drug addicts. Referring to a 2014 address by Pope Francis, he affirmed the “Church’s clear ‘no’ to every type of drug.”

The prelate made his remarks at the Italian Center of Solidarity, which was founded by Father Mario Picchi (1930-2010). The mayor of Rome was also present at the center.

Preaching at Mass there on December 22, Cardinal Parolin also lamented domestic violence, called for openness to refugees, and emphasized that Christ should return to the center of the cultural celebration of Christmas.

“We are at risk of celebrating Jesus’ Nativity by forgetting about him,” Cardinal Parolin said, as he told former addicts that Christ has been born in their heart “in a special way in you who decided to change your life after a dramatic period of your existence marked by addictions.”

