Catholic World News
Vacation lodge used by St. John Paul II going on the market
December 26, 2017
» Continue to this story on AP
CWN Editor's Note: The chalet in the Italian Alps where Popes John Paul II and Benedict XVI spent vacations is being offered for sale. The lodge is Les Combes, owned by the Salesian order, was used by Pope John Paul II ten times, and by Pope Benedict twice, as a summer getaway.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!