Vacation lodge used by St. John Paul II going on the market

December 26, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: The chalet in the Italian Alps where Popes John Paul II and Benedict XVI spent vacations is being offered for sale. The lodge is Les Combes, owned by the Salesian order, was used by Pope John Paul II ten times, and by Pope Benedict twice, as a summer getaway.

