Archbishop sees 2017 as ‘annus horribilis’ for Australian Church
December 26, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Anthony Fisher of Sydney referred to the year 2017 as an annus horribilis for Australian Catholics, because of the advance of legislation allowing for same-sex marriage and physician-assisted suicide, along with the report of a sex-abuse commission blasting the Catholic hierarchy.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
