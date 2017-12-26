Catholic World News

Archbishop sees 2017 as ‘annus horribilis’ for Australian Church

December 26, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Anthony Fisher of Sydney referred to the year 2017 as an annus horribilis for Australian Catholics, because of the advance of legislation allowing for same-sex marriage and physician-assisted suicide, along with the report of a sex-abuse commission blasting the Catholic hierarchy.

