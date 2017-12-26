Catholic World News

English court convicts former Benedictine abbot of molesting pupils

December 26, 2017

» Continue to this story on London Times

CWN Editor's Note: Father Laurence Soper, the former abbot of Ealing Abbey in England, has been convicted on multiple charges of molesting boys at the school associated with the Benedictine abbey. Originally arrested in 2010, he had jumped bail and fled to Kosovo, where he was finally taken into custody earlier this year.

