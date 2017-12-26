Catholic World News

Christmas in North Korea: an inner celebration

December 26, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Most of North Korea’s persecuted Christians celebrate Christmas alone and in secret, though “in remote areas, groups of up to 70 people might dare to meet.”

