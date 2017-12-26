Catholic World News
Christmas in North Korea: an inner celebration
December 26, 2017
» Continue to this story on World Watch Monitor
CWN Editor's Note: Most of North Korea’s persecuted Christians celebrate Christmas alone and in secret, though “in remote areas, groups of up to 70 people might dare to meet.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!