Catholic World News
Prelate, Catholic organizations urge 18-month extension of Temporary Protected Status for El Salvador
December 26, 2017
» Continue to this story on USCCB
CWN Editor's Note: Temporary Protected Status (TPS) “is a temporary, renewable, and statutorily authorized immigration status that allows individuals to remain and work lawfully in the US during a period in which it is deemed unsafe for nationals of that country to return home,” the US bishops’ conference explained in a press release.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
