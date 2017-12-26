Catholic World News

Prelate, Catholic organizations urge 18-month extension of Temporary Protected Status for El Salvador

December 26, 2017

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: Temporary Protected Status (TPS) “is a temporary, renewable, and statutorily authorized immigration status that allows individuals to remain and work lawfully in the US during a period in which it is deemed unsafe for nationals of that country to return home,” the US bishops’ conference explained in a press release.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.