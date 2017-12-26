Catholic World News
Pope exchanges Christmas greetings with Vatican employees
December 26, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: In his annual Christmas greeting to Vatican employees (video)—a meeting distinct from his year-end address to the Roman Curia—Pope Francis reflected on 5 themes: work, family, gossip, forgiveness, and Christmas.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
