December 26, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: In his annual Christmas greeting to Vatican employees (video)—a meeting distinct from his year-end address to the Roman Curia—Pope Francis reflected on 5 themes: work, family, gossip, forgiveness, and Christmas.

